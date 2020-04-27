NJ Union Benefit Funds File ERISA Suit Against Pa. Telecom

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The benefit funds for a union representing New Jersey electricians filed suit in federal court Monday, claiming that Pennsylvania-based Black Box Network Services had shortchanged various union funds for at least two years. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 351 filed the suit in New Jersey’s U.S. District Court Monday, alleging that Black Box, also known as Delaney Telecom Inc., had underpaid the union’s pension fund, welfare fund, surety fund, apprenticeship and training committee and the South Jersey Electrical Workers Temporary Disability Fund, in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and the workers’ collective bargaining agreement. “Black Box...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS