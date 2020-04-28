WiFi Groups Square Off Over Auto Industry's 5.9 GHz Pledge

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The car industry is warning federal officials that the Federal Communications Commission's plan to let unlicensed devices share the 5.9 GHz band will hamper automakers' efforts to "dramatically increase" the use of that spectrum for safety technology. The WiFi and automotive industries are dueling at the FCC over whether the 5.9 GHz band must remain dedicated to auto safety or whether unlicensed devices can safely share it. In a pair of recent letters, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation told the FCC and the U.S. Department of Transportation that member companies are prepared to “dramatically increase utilization of the 5.9 GHz band”...

