Biotech Firm, Gambling Software Co. Prep IPOs Totaling $83M

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A biotechnology firm developing therapies for ear, nose and throat disorders and a U.K. maker of gambling software on Monday set pricing terms for U.S. initial public offerings that could raise roughly $83 million combined, bolstering an IPO pipeline that is showing life after a long period of dormancy. Lyra Therapeutics Inc., advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, told regulators that it plans to offer 3.5 million shares priced between $14 and $16, raising $52.5 million at midpoint. Watertown, Massachusetts-based Lyra plans to spend most proceeds on two product candidates that are being developed to treat rhinosinusitis, which is an inflammation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS