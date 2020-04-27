FCC Seeks More White House Input On Team Telecom Revamp

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is seeking input from the White House on a recent presidential order formally establishing a committee that screens foreign-owned communication providers for national security risks when they seek to operate in the U.S. In a notice Monday, the FCC formally kick-started a comment period to adapt the record it has already begun for a rulemaking launched in 2016 to improve the "timeliness and transparency" when other federal agencies review foreign entities operating in the U.S. telecom arena. President Donald Trump signed an executive order April 4 establishing the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications...

