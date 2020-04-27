Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Boston Scientific IP From Edwards IPR

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating claims in a Boston Scientific heart valve patent, which stemmed from since-settled litigation with Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The panel's decision, which came with a sealed opinion, upholds a PTAB ruling from March 2018 finding four claims of U.S. Patent No. 8,992,608 invalid as obvious. Edwards had successfully requested the inter partes review in 2016 after Boston Scientific accused it of infringement, but dropped out of the appeal once the companies reached a settlement in January 2019. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office stepped in as intervenor to...

