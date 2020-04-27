Google Aims At Stock Photo Co.'s 'Conspiracy Theory' Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Google has urged a California federal court to toss the remaining claims in a suit filed by a stock photo company accusing Google of deliberately suppressing its search results. A lengthy discovery process dredged up no proof to back up claims that the search engine leader sent Dreamstime’s photos to the bottom of search results after Google struck “sweetheart deals” with rivals Getty Images and Shutterstock, according to a motion Google filed Friday. Google urged U.S. District Judge William Alsup to dismiss breach of contract and unfair competition law claims remaining in Dreamstime’s sprawling March 2018 antitrust complaint, calling the claims...

