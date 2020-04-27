Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Aims At Stock Photo Co.'s 'Conspiracy Theory' Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Google has urged a California federal court to toss the remaining claims in a suit filed by a stock photo company accusing Google of deliberately suppressing its search results.

A lengthy discovery process dredged up no proof to back up claims that the search engine leader sent Dreamstime’s photos to the bottom of search results after Google struck “sweetheart deals” with rivals Getty Images and Shutterstock, according to a motion Google filed Friday.

Google urged U.S. District Judge William Alsup to dismiss breach of contract and unfair competition law claims remaining in Dreamstime’s sprawling March 2018 antitrust complaint, calling the claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!