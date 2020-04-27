Ex-Apple Atty Says Insider Trading Rap Is Unconstitutional

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A former senior Apple attorney indicted for insider trading told a New Jersey federal court on Monday that the criminal case against him is unconstitutional and must be tossed, saying the government's power to prosecute insider trading is a fiction with no basis in law. Gene Levoff, Apple's former director of corporate law and corporate secretary, attacked the very foundation of criminal insider trading cases in his motion to dismiss, arguing they are "judge-made" constructs that erroneously apply U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations in a criminal context and usurp the sole authority of Congress to make laws. "This blatant violation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS