Justices Urged To Rein In ITC In Domestic Patent Fights

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Several trade groups pressed the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to overturn a U.S. International Trade Commission decision in a patent dispute between cable giant Comcast and TiVo subsidiary Rovi, arguing that the ITC has no authority to intercede in what is effectively a domestic patent dispute. Comcast Corp. has asked the justices to step into the contentious case, which the Federal Circuit heard after Comcast lost at the ITC. The commission found that the set-top boxes infringed patents held by Rovi and barred Comcast in 2017 from importing its X1 set-top boxes, and the appeals court affirmed the ruling. Comcast had...

