Ford Ducks Cops' Class Suit Over Explorer Defect

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Monday dismissed a proposed class complaint by police officers against Ford Motor Co. alleging the Explorers they were issued leaked carbon monoxide into the passenger compartment, calling the complaint "vague and poorly pled." U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton criticized the complaint led by Randal Cashatt with five other named plaintiffs, saying that the group's claims under the Washington Products Liability Act failed to say when and how the officers were injured by the alleged defect but instead consisted mainly of information "cribbed from other sources" like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "To state a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS