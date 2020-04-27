J&J Can't Boot Experts To Sink Asbestos-In-Talc MDL

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday largely rejected Johnson & Johnson’s efforts to bar plaintiffs’ experts from testifying that J&J’s baby powder contains asbestos and that talc can cause ovarian cancer, opening a path to trials in the multidistrict litigation that contains thousands of cases. In a three-page order and accompanying 141-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson partially granted and partially denied J&J’s motions to exclude the testimony of all of the experts put forward by the plaintiffs, which would have essentially disposed of the MDL. Instead, Judge Wolfson ruled that most of the experts met the Daubert...

