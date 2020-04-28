Ford Eyes Escape From Consumers' Truck Fuel Economy MDL

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Ford told a Michigan federal judge that consumers cannot try to hijack federal regulators' authority overseeing environmental and trade practices standards and inflate their purported damages in consolidated multidistrict litigation alleging the automaker overhyped the fuel economy of its F-150 and Ranger pickup trucks. Ford Motor Co. filed a 78-page motion on Monday asking U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox to toss a consolidated complaint from truck owners in 30 states alleging the company duped consumers into paying a premium for trucks that actually consumed more fuel than originally thought. They allege Ford deliberately miscalculated and misrepresented certain "road load" factors...

