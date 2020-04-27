Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Spinal Surgeon To Pay Gov. $1.75M To Settle Kickback Claims

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- An orthopedic surgeon agreed to pay the government $1.75 million to settle allegations that he accepted kickbacks in the form of sham consulting payments from a medical device company, the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

SpineFrontier Inc., a Massachusetts-based medical device company, created a fraudulent scheme where medical providers were paid to have their patients use the company’s spinal products, and Dr. Jeffrey Carlson of Newport News, Virginia, is the sixth surgeon who has agreed to settle civil allegations of participating in the scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The government filed a civil False Claims Act suit against SpineFrontier...

