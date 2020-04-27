Spinal Surgeon To Pay Gov. $1.75M To Settle Kickback Claims

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- An orthopedic surgeon agreed to pay the government $1.75 million to settle allegations that he accepted kickbacks in the form of sham consulting payments from a medical device company, the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office said. SpineFrontier Inc., a Massachusetts-based medical device company, created a fraudulent scheme where medical providers were paid to have their patients use the company’s spinal products, and Dr. Jeffrey Carlson of Newport News, Virginia, is the sixth surgeon who has agreed to settle civil allegations of participating in the scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The government filed a civil False Claims Act suit against SpineFrontier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS