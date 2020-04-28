Cruise Lines Seek 11th Circ. Review In Cuban Dock Suits

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Four cruise lines have asked the Eleventh Circuit to weigh in on a question related to a Florida federal judge's reversal of orders in separate suits brought by a former Cuban port owner alleging they trafficked in stolen property. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. and MSC Cruises SA say the appeals court must review the scope of liability created by the 1996 Helms-Burton Act, according to their motions for certification of interlocutory appeal. Havana Docks Corp. sued seeking to hold the cruise lines liable for money damages under Title III of the act for supposedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS