Cos. Considering Layoffs Must Weigh Diversity Factors

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Headlines announcing impending layoffs and furloughs abound as the economy declines due to the spread of COVID-19 and a downturn in the oil and gas sector.[1] Depending on the demographics of their employees, some firms may be particularly susceptible to risk of adverse impact in layoff and furlough decisions. Firms prioritizing retention of more experienced employees, whether due to the employees' greater accumulation of firm-specific human capital or the firm's organizational culture, may face risk of apparent adverse impact among the firm's race-, ethnic- and gender-diverse employees. This risk is present for any firm that has recently hired disproportionately more women...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS