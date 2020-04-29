Almond Milk Maker Says 'Vanilla' Suit Not Worth Hill Of Beans

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- An almond milk manufacturer has said there is no way a reasonable consumer would have been tricked into thinking its product labeled as "vanilla" is flavored entirely by those beans because the ingredient list on the back of the box itself indicates otherwise. Topco Associates LLC asked a New York federal Monday court to throw out a proposed class action filed by Bronx customer Jonita Cummings, arguing that the complaint recognizes there is some amount of actual vanilla used in its Full Circle Market product and that the milk box in no way claims that is the only flavoring ingredient....

