Ugg Maker Says Plenty Of Evidence To Back $450K IP Win

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The maker of Ugg boots has told an Illinois federal judge there's no basis to grant a new trial to an Australian company found to have infringed on its trademarks because ample evidence of counterfeiting backed a jury's $450,000 verdict. Deckers Outdoor Corp. argued Monday the jury had "substantial evidence" that Australian Leather Ltd. acted with "knowing indifference" to Deckers' trademarked "UGG" branding when it used sewn-on tags that were barely distinguishable in U.S. markets from the branded product. Deckers argued the question of counterfeiting is fact-specific and up to a jury to decide, and that Australian Leather had not reached...

