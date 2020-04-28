UK Bingo Co. Seeks To Recoup VAT Overpayment

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Scottish bingo game operator’s bid to recoup an overpayment of value-added tax was justified, despite tax authorities’ objections that the company erred in calculating its obligations, an attorney for the business told the U.K. Supreme Court on Tuesday. KE Entertainments Ltd., which operates bingo parlors in Scotland, is appealing a finding by HM Revenue & Customs that the company improperly made a downward adjustment to shave 5.4% off its VAT return for December 2012 in the sum of nearly £461,000 ($573,000). KE had typically accounted for output VAT for bingo participation fees charged to players on a game-by-game basis, in line...

