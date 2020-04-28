BBC Beats Freelancer’s Sex Discrimination Appeal

Law360, London (April 28, 2020, 7:51 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a sex discrimination claim brought by a freelance radio journalist passed over for a broadcast position with the BBC, despite his arguments that less qualified female candidates were handed the two jobs offered. Although the three-judge panel did not provide its reasons for rejecting the freelancer's appeal over his gender-bias claim against the British public service broadcaster, its questions throughout Tuesday's hearing rang strongly with skepticism. The freelance journalist, who had worked regularly for the BBC for more than two years before resigning in 2017, brought his claim to the Employment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS