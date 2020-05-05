Labor Unions May Set Solid Foundation For Cannabis Industry

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Labor unions are active on an international level in nearly every industry. These unions can work as advocates for a particular industry, protect workers from exploitation, and even help businesses find the best employees. With advantages like these, many employers in the cannabis industry have embraced the role of unions, while a small few have pushed back against the involvement of organized labor in their workplace. Despite this opposition, labor unions have already greatly benefited the growth of the cannabis industry and are likely to make an impact in years to come as the industry continues to legitimize and spread throughout...

