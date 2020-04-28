Windstream Must Hand Charter More Info In False Ad Trial

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday told cable provider Windstream Holdings it needs to provide rival Charter Communications more information on its claim that a Charter ad campaign about Windstream's Chapter 11 case cost it millions in promotional costs and legal fees. During an all-day teleconference trial, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Drain found Windstream had to provide Charter with information and the chance to depose a witness on how it calculated that Charter's allegedly false advertising campaign cost it more than $4.4 million, saying the fact it is seeking equitable sanctions does not give it a "free pass" from the...

