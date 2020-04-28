Coal Workers Blamed For Dishing On $10M Settlement Offer

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. wants sanctions against attorneys representing workers who claim the company failed to protect them on a coal ash spill cleanup in Tennessee, after a report about a $10 million settlement offer landed on the front page of a local newspaper. The company is fuming after the Knoxville News-Sentinel ran a story, headlined "Sickened coal ash workers reject $10M," that detailed what Jacobs had allegedly offered in a mediation the company said was supposed to be confidential. Jacobs asked Monday for the plaintiffs and their attorneys to be sanctioned over the report, saying the confidentiality central to the...

