3rd Circ. Revives Trade Group's Suit Over Mazda Program

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has reinstated a trade group’s lawsuit against Mazda over a dealership incentive program, saying in a precedential opinion Tuesday that a New Jersey federal court viewed the complaint too narrowly in finding the association was at odds with most of its Mazda dealer members. A circuit panel upended U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti’s July 30 opinion nixing the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers’ suit on the grounds that it lacked “associational standing” because 11 of its 16 Mazda members receive some incentives and thus their interests are contrary to the association’s goal of stopping the program...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS