3rd Circ. Revives Trade Group's Suit Over Mazda Program

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has reinstated a trade group’s lawsuit against Mazda over a dealership incentive program, saying in a precedential opinion Tuesday that a New Jersey federal court viewed the complaint too narrowly in finding the association was at odds with most of its Mazda dealer members.

A circuit panel upended U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti’s July 30 opinion nixing the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers’ suit on the grounds that it lacked “associational standing” because 11 of its 16 Mazda members receive some incentives and thus their interests are contrary to the association’s goal of stopping the program...

