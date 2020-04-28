Superfund Ruling Aids State Climate Suits, Circuit Courts Told

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island and California municipalities arguing that they can pursue climate change-related infrastructure damages from fossil fuel companies in state court say their case is bolstered by the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that federal Superfund law doesn't preclude state law claims seeking further cleanup. In the First Circuit, Rhode Island is battling energy giants, including Chevron Corp., BP PLC and others, as they attempt to remove to federal court the state's lawsuit seeking to hold them liable for climate-change-related infrastructure damage. In the Ninth Circuit, a group of California cities and counties are engaged in a similar legal brawl with...

