Goldman Says Attys' Note On Arbitration Out Of Bounds

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A month after a New York federal judge booted a chunk of a sex bias class action against Goldman Sachs to arbitration, the banking giant accused class counsel of violating a court order by telling some workers they can remain in the suit by opting out of their arbitration agreements. Plaintiffs’ attorneys with Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Outten & Golden LLP “engaged in unauthorized communications” by reaching out to workers who had agreed to arbitrate disputes as a condition of being paid in company equity, Goldman Sachs said Monday in a letter to the Southern District of New...

