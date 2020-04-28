Judge Won't Flinch On 'Disruptive' Nationwide Permit Order

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge on Tuesday rejected the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' request that he immediately back off his order killing a nationwide water permit that's commonly used for pipelines and other projects. The Corps had asked U.S. District Judge Brian Morris on Monday to immediately delay the countrywide impact of his April 15 ruling vacating Nationwide Permit 12 until he decides whether to grant a longer stay while the government appeals his decision to the Ninth Circuit. But the judge said the ruling will remain in place as originally written until briefing is done and he decides on the...

