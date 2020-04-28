Sheppard Mullin Wasn't 'Adult In Room,' Telescope Co. Says

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A California telescope maker urged a magistrate judge Tuesday to hit a Chinese rival and its counsel at Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP with $29,000 in sanctions, arguing that the firm misrepresented its oversight of document production and wasn’t the “adult in the room” ensuring its client complied with court orders. During a telephonic hearing, Optronic Technologies Inc.’s counsel, Matthew Borden of BraunHagey & Borden LLP, argued Sheppard Mullin failed to ensure its client, Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd, was submitting truthful information in its post-trial discovery responses in January. “There’s an obligation on attorneys to make sure their responses...

