Mining, Metal Cos. Can't Escape Aluminum Price-Fixing Suits

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A mining investment company and a metal producer can't get out from under a pair of suits by Fujifilm and Reynolds that are part of antitrust litigation accusing businesses of plotting to jack up aluminum prices, a New York federal judge has ruled. Glencore International AG and Pacorini Metals Vlissingen BV had moved to get the individual cases against them in multidistrict litigation thrown out, arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction. But U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said in a Tuesday order that they will remain as defendants in the Fujifilm Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc. suit as well as in a...

