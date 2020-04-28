9th Circ. Turns Away BlackRock Workers' Class Cert. Appeal

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has declined to review a lower court's refusal to certify a class of ERISA plan participants whose retirement savings were invested in certain BlackRock funds, rejecting two former employees' attempt to appeal before their suit against the investment manager is resolved. In an order Monday, U.S. Circuit Judges Mary H. Murguia and Mark J. Bennett denied the workers’ petition to bring an interlocutory appeal of a district court’s order rejecting their bid for a class of all participants in Employee Retirement Income Security Act plans that invested in certain BlackRock collective trust investment funds during the class period. ...

