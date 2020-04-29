5 Steps For Keeping Supply Chains Free Of Uighur Slavery

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Since 2016, the United Nations, Human Rights Watch and other human rights organizations have reported that the Chinese government has detained over a million Uighurs, an ethnic minority in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, and placed them in political reeducation/internment camps and prisons.[1] Recently, concerns have been raised that Chinese treatment of Uighurs may also have led to forced labor entering the global supply chain.[2] In March, a report titled "Uyghurs for Sale" by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute identified at least 83 global brands from the technology, cotton, clothing, food and beverage, and automotive sectors that it suspected could be...

