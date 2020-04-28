J&J Talc Users Get One More Shot At False Ad Class Action

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday granted a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary's bid to dismiss a proposed class action claiming it violated consumer protection laws by not warning that its talc products contained asbestos, but gave the plaintiffs another shot at detailing allegations that J&J harmed them with false advertising. Named plaintiffs Louisa Gutierrez and Debbie Luna had said that J&J Consumer Inc. and Bausch Health US LLC — which acquired the Shower to Shower brand from J&J in 2012 — had run afoul of a host of California laws, including the Consumer Legal Remedies Act and False Advertising Law....

