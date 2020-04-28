Bernstein Litowitz Looks To Lead Fluor Stock-Drop Action

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP asked a Texas federal judge on Tuesday to let the firm lead a proposed class action claiming Fluor Corp. unlawfully inflated its earnings to investors, saying its client lost $62 million after the company's alleged accounting fraud became known. Bernstein Litowitz' client Union Asset Management Holding AG told U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr that it would be the most adequate party to lead the lawsuit it filed in February. Union said it has experience leading stock-drop class actions and the greatest financial interest in recovering money that was lost to Fluor's alleged fraud. "Union is...

