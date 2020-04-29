BofA Customers Urge Court To Keep ATM Fee Suit Afloat

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Banking customers demanded that a California federal court reject a slew of dismissal bids brought by Bank of America and three ATM companies in a proposed class action over unfair fees for out-of-network ATM services, arguing the allegations are "simple, straightforward, and plausible." In four separate opposition briefs — one for each of the remaining defendants — the consumers asked the court on Monday to keep the latest version of their suit alive, after an earlier iteration was heavily trimmed in March. The consumers say BofA breached its contract, and accuse the ATM companies FCTI Inc., Cardtronics Inc. and Cash Depot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS