Facebook Can't End Trio Of Sex Trafficking Suits

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A split panel of justices from the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston declined Tuesday to dismiss three lawsuits that accuse Facebook Inc. of providing an unrestricted platform for predators to exploit, extort and recruit children into the sex trade. In an eight-sentence majority opinion that mostly explains the procedural history of the case, the panel wrote that Facebook hadn’t shown it was entitled to the mandamus relief it sought after two Harris County District Court judges let the lawsuits proceed last year. The lawsuits were all filed in state district court in Houston by minors — ages 13, 14 and...

