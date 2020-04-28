Pa. Panel Orders New Trial Against Surgeon In Death Case

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:19 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel on Tuesday ordered a new trial to determine whether a surgeon botched a patient's colon surgery that purportedly caused her death due to a blood clot, but affirmed defense verdicts for two other doctors and the hospital where the surgery was performed. In a published opinion, a three-judge Superior Court panel revived a suit alleging that Dr. Joseph F. Voystock caused the death of patient Maria Sanchez-Rodriguez following an emergency hemicolectomy, or partial colon removal surgery, at Lancaster General Hospital. The suit claims that a routine colonoscopy performed by Voystock resulted in a bowel perforation that prompted...

