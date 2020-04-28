11th Circ. Affirms SEC Win Over Atty In NBA Star Fraud Case

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s win in Georgia federal court against a well-known Alabama attorney who purportedly defrauded former NBA star Charles Barkley and other investors of millions of dollars. In a 17-page unpublished opinion, the appellate panel upheld U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones' summary judgment that required Donald V. Watkins Sr. and several related entities to cease any fraudulent business activity, repay nearly $3 million in allegedly ill-gotten profits, and pay a fine of nearly $2 million to the SEC. The panel rejected Watkins' argument that his agreement with Barkley never stipulated what the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS