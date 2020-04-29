Fiat Chrysler Says Class Claims Are Doomed In Gearshift MDL

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler asked a Michigan federal judge Tuesday to slash a conditionally certified "issues-based" class of drivers in 21 states suing the automaker over allegedly faulty gearshifts, saying an auto-park feature the company installed following a 2016 recall nullifies the drivers' outstanding claims. FCA US LLC moved for summary judgment to shut down claims from drivers in 21 states, who won partial conditional certification in December, accusing the company of selling cars with defective monostable electronic gearshifts that didn't intuitively or reliably lock into the selected gear placements, leading to rollaway incidents and injuries. The three conditionally certified issues under dispute...

