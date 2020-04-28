Xbox One Controller Defect 'Thwarts' Gameplay, Gamer Says

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp.'s wireless Xbox One controller contains a defect that eventually causes its joystick to register phantom inputs, thereby "thwarting accurate gameplay," a New York man claimed in a proposed class action on Tuesday. Gamer Donald McFadden says the issue stems from the mechanism in the controller's joystick that translates the physical movement of the thumbstick into movement within the video game. A design flaw in that mechanism leads to damage that then causes unwanted movement without input from the user, McFadden claimed in his complaint filed in Washington federal court. The alleged defect makes it difficult to play games accurately,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS