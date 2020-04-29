11th Circ. OKs Analyst's $1.25M Trial Win Against Priderock

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has affirmed a quantitative analyst's $1.25 million trial win against Priderock Capital Partners, ruling that it was proper to have a jury decide how much Priderock owed the analyst for helping start up a new mortgage-backed securities fund. In an unpublished 19-page opinion, a three-judge panel on Tuesday rejected Priderock's appeal of the verdict won by Webster Hughes, a Princeton math doctorate who alleged that Priderock left him in the lurch after relying on his work as a "quant" from at least September 2015 to June 2017 to get its Priderock Multifamily Debt Opportunity Fund off the ground....

