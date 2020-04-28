E-Trade Investor Sues To Halt $13B Morgan Stanley Deal

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:36 PM EDT) -- An E-Trade Financial Corp. investor hit the company and its board with a proposed class action Tuesday, asking a New York federal court to stop Morgan Stanley’s pending $13 billion buy of the financial services company until E-Trade releases the necessary financial information. Kevin Brown claims that in announcing the details of the deal to its shareholders, E-Trade's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing earlier this month was materially incomplete and misleading, in violation of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Among other things, the filing, called a Form S-4, lacked the financial projections E-Trade board members relied on before recommending...

