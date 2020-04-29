VIX Notes Investors Were Amply Warned of Risks, Judge Finds

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday threw out a proposed class action lawsuit alleging Credit Suisse failed to properly detail the risks associated with investing in exchange-traded notes that inversely tracked the Chicago Board Options Exchange's VIX, or Volatility Index. In her April 28 decision and order, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni sided with Credit Suisse and two individual defendants who had contended that they should not have to face the allegations because they had offered prospective investors plenty of detail about the securities at the heart of the suit. Judge Caproni found Tuesday that Credit Suisse "adequately and repeatedly...

