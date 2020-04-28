Ex-Seyfarth, Pillsbury Attys Among 14 Tapped For Calif. Bench

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:49 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday tapped 14 new judges to serve on benches around the state, a group that includes former labor and employment partners at Seyfarth Shaw LLP and Pillsbury Madison & Sutro LLP. Julie Yap, who was a partner at Seyfarth Shaw from 2016 to 2019, will serve as a judge in Sacramento County Superior Court, according to a statement from the governor's office. Most recently, Yap, 39, was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California, working in the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit. Robert Gerard, 64, who was a partner at Pillsbury Madison & Sutro...

