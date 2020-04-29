Whistleblower Ruling Expands Employers' Duties To Workers

Law360, London (April 29, 2020, 5:05 PM BST) -- London's High Court imposed a new duty of care on companies to protect their employees against financial loss in a whistleblower suit against Ernst & Young, a decision that could open up a new front for claims from employees based abroad. Judge Timothy Kerr awarded a $10.8 million payout to Amjad Rihan, who worked as an audit partner for EY in Dubai, after finding in an April 17 judgment that the firm committed professional misconduct during the 2013 audit of Dubai-based gold refiner Kaloti Jewellery International. Judge Kerr ruled in his 133-page judgment that EY had breached the principles of integrity,...

