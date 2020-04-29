Nestle Hit With Class Suit Over 'Ominous' COBRA Notices

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Nestle Waters North America Inc. is facing a proposed class action in Florida federal court claiming the company sent ex-employees COBRA notices designed to scare them away from choosing to continue their health care coverage after losing their jobs. According to the Tuesday complaint, the notices Nestle sent plaintiff Ryon York and others informing them of their rights to continue coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 ran afoul of the federal benefits law. The notices weren't written in a way that would be understood by the average worker and attempted "to scare individuals away from electing COBRA by...

