Blackstone Grabs $359M Stake In Australia's Crown Resorts

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT) -- An affiliate of The Blackstone Group has agreed to buy an almost 10% stake in Australian resort and casino operator Crown Resorts from Hong Kong-based casino operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment for roughly A$551.6 million ($359 million), the companies said Wednesday. The deal sees an affiliate of The Blackstone Group Inc. buying a 9.99% interest in Crown Resorts Ltd. from Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. for A$8.15 per share, according to separate regulatory filings from Crown Resorts and Melco Resorts. Specifically, Midnight Acacia Holdings Pte. Ltd., an entity owned by Blackstone Real Estate Asia, will pick up 67.675 million ordinary shares...

