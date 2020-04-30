Underwriting of YayYo IPO Plagued By Fraud, Suit Says

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Fraud and deceit plagued the underwriting of the initial public offering of ride-hailing vehicle supply company YayYo, misleading investors and leaving them with shares worth pennies, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York federal court. Investor FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund accuses IPO underwriters WestPark Capital Inc. and Aegis Capital Corp. of hiding YayYo founder Ramy El-Batrawi's unlawful control over the company and its IPO process and fraudulently using IPO proceeds to immediately pay back investors who fronted funds to close the offering, causing a stock initially selling for $4 per share to plummet to between 8 and 10 cents....

