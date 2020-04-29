Green Groups Sue Feds Over Clean Water Act Rollback

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A new rule defining the scope of the Clean Water Act's jurisdiction improperly limits the government's reach and threatens to worsen pollution, environmental groups said Wednesday in two lawsuits seeking to sink the regulations. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers' new Navigable Waters Protection rule removes Clean Water Act protections for some types of streams, wetlands and other types of water that have traditionally been covered under the law, the groups said. "Our nation's majestic waterways depend for their health on the smaller streams and wetlands that filter pollution and protect against flooding, but the Trump...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS