Full 5th Circ. Clarifies Sentencing Pronouncement Rules

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT) -- After granting rehearing en banc, the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday issued an opinion again affirming the criminal conviction of three family members found to have funneled hurricane relief funds for personal use, but offered clarification on whether judges have to pronounce supervision conditions for them to be valid. The court had granted rehearing to resolve what it called "a granular distinction at best and a backwards one at worst" about the requirement that judges pronounce sentences — including conditions that will apply while a defendant is on supervised release after serving time — in the presence of the defendant. The Fifth...

