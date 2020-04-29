Interest On $1.5M Ill. Trial Win Starts At Appellate Victory

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois man who won a $1.5 million jury award in a wrongful death suit on behalf of his father is only entitled to interest from the time a state appeals court revived the award, a separate Illinois appellate panel ruled Tuesday. A panel of the Illinois Appellate Court held that because the trial court didn't accept the jury findings as the verdict of the court, interest didn't start to accrue on the $1.5 million damages the jury said Zachary Stanphill should be paid. Interest only began to accrue on the date the appellate court revived the verdict, the panel held....

