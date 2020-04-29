Army Loses Bid To End Appeal Over $2.4M Afghan Contract

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals denied the federal government's bid to end a dispute from a construction company booted from a $2.4 million contract to build a courthouse in Afghanistan for allegedly getting inside information before bidding. The U.S. Army failed to prove CLC Construction Co. broke the law when it received certain details for the courthouse project before it won the contract in 2011, Judge Christopher M. McNulty wrote in a recently released April 15 opinion denying a bid for summary judgment. CLC is appealing its termination from the contract for allegedly engaging in illegal conduct by receiving...

