7th Circ. Revives FCA Suit So Judge Can Clarify Decision

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday revived a qui tam False Claims Act suit accusing a home health care company of offering kickbacks to an Illinois state elder care contractor in exchange for referrals, finding that the district court failed to properly explain its judgment. In a unanimous decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Y. Scudder, the panel reviewed the evidence from the July Illinois federal court bench trial and determined that the final decision as to the liability of Management Principles Inc. should have hinged, in part, on the definition of a "referral" under anti-kickback statutes. But U.S. District Judge...

